 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Neuralink can now study its brain implant in humans, but it’s still catching up to its peers

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence May 26, 2023

Reprints
in front of a computer screen, a hand holds a phone that displays Neuralink's logo – coverage from STAT
Adobe

Neuralink can now study its brain implant in humans after securing a go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a critical turning point for the Elon Musk-led company — but the startup, however closely watched, is playing catch-up compared to its peers in the neurotechnology field.

“In terms of first in human, Neuralink is almost two decades behind,” said JoJo Platt, a neurotech strategist.

advertisement

Neuralink announced the long-awaited FDA nod on Thursday evening. FDA spokesperson Carly Kemper told STAT in an email that the agency “acknowledges and understands that Neuralink has announced that its investigational device exemption (IDE) for its implant/R1 robot was approved by the FDA and that it may now begin conducting human clinical trials for its device.”

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish…
23andMe had devastating news about my health. I wish a person had delivered it
When even soft noises feel like a knife to…
When even soft noises feel like a knife to the eardrums
Omada tackles obesity drugs, Boston Scientific nixes deal, and…
Omada tackles obesity drugs, Boston Scientific nixes deal, and Microsoft health exec on GPT
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: EMA urges revoking authorization for Novartis sickle cell…
Pharmalittle: EMA urges revoking authorization for Novartis sickle cell drug; U.K. tries to placate pharma execs

Recommended Stories