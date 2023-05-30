 Skip to Main Content
European regulatory panel weighing against approval of Amylyx’s ALS therapy, company says

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph May 30, 2023

European Medicines Agency Suffers Cyber Attack in Amsterdam
Paulo Amorim / VWPics via AP Images

LONDON — A European regulatory panel has taken a negative view of whether an ALS treatment from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals should win approval, the company said Tuesday, threatening the drug’s chances of entering the European market.

In a statement, Amylyx said it had learned that a European Medicines Agency’s committee “is trending toward a negative opinion” on the drug, AMX0035, after its May meeting last week.

The committee is expected to issue its formal opinion next month, a recommendation that then goes to the European Commission, which makes the final authorization decision. The commission typically follows the committee’s guidance.

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

