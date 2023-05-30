European regulatory panel weighing against approval of Amylyx’s ALS therapy, company says

LONDON — A European regulatory panel has taken a negative view of whether an ALS treatment from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals should win approval, the company said Tuesday, threatening the drug’s chances of entering the European market.

In a statement, Amylyx said it had learned that a European Medicines Agency’s committee “is trending toward a negative opinion” on the drug, AMX0035, after its May meeting last week.

The committee is expected to issue its formal opinion next month, a recommendation that then goes to the European Commission, which makes the final authorization decision. The commission typically follows the committee’s guidance.