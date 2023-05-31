CVS warns PBM reforms ‘could lead to higher costs’

As Congress considers wide-ranging reforms to pharmacy benefit managers, a top executive at CVS Health, which owns one of the largest PBMs in the country, said the company would find ways to maintain its level of profit if those reforms to things like drug rebates went into effect.

“There’s other ways in the economic model that we can adjust to if one of those things changes,” Shawn Guertin, CVS’ chief financial officer, said at an industry conference Wednesday. “The other important part of this, if some of these things change, it could lead to higher costs for employers and health plans.”

advertisement

The company also argued the current system of buying and obtaining drugs is still the best at holding down costs for employers and workers, even though employers routinely rank drug costs as a top concern.