 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive
STAT+

Hospitals want to buy doctors’ happiness with Nuance’s AI scribe. What they’re paying varies

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang June 1, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications sells its AI medical scribe platform to health care providers on a simple promise: If they shell out big bucks for the high-tech product, they can decrease doctor burnout and ultimately make more money by enabling doctors to see more patients.

But executives at four health systems using the software, called DAX, told STAT that while the software might make it possible to see more patients, or justify higher charges to insurers for visits, the high price tag means it’s certainly not boosting their bottom lines.

advertisement

“I would not go into it to say, ‘I’m going to make a ton of money on it or get a huge ROI from a financial perspective,’” said one chief information officer whose system uses DAX. “We went into it really saying, ‘It’s for the benefit of the physicians.’”

“If we didn’t have it, I think we’d have a revolt,” the executive added.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Insurance alone didn’t guarantee adherence to Ozempic, study finds
Insurance alone didn’t guarantee adherence to Ozempic, study finds
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because…
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
Listen: Fake medical devices, real cancer drugs, & curious…
Listen: Fake medical devices, real cancer drugs, & curious Ozempic effects
Nuance’s mysterious pricing, speedier digital health evidence reviews, and…
Nuance’s mysterious pricing, speedier digital health evidence reviews, and new breakthrough devices

Recommended Stories