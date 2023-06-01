Hospitals want to buy doctors’ happiness with Nuance’s AI scribe. What they’re paying varies

Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications sells its AI medical scribe platform to health care providers on a simple promise: If they shell out big bucks for the high-tech product, they can decrease doctor burnout and ultimately make more money by enabling doctors to see more patients.

But executives at four health systems using the software, called DAX, told STAT that while the software might make it possible to see more patients, or justify higher charges to insurers for visits, the high price tag means it’s certainly not boosting their bottom lines.

“I would not go into it to say, ‘I’m going to make a ton of money on it or get a huge ROI from a financial perspective,’” said one chief information officer whose system uses DAX. “We went into it really saying, ‘It’s for the benefit of the physicians.’”

“If we didn’t have it, I think we’d have a revolt,” the executive added.