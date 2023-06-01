 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Fake medical devices, real cancer drugs, & curious Ozempic effects

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein June 1, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Why are fake medical devices more lucrative than real ones? Is Ozempic a neurological treatment? And what’s at the cutting edge of oncology?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Lizzy Lawrence joins us to explain the shocking story of a medical device company that sold fake implants and the warped system that made the scam lucrative. We’ll also preview the year’s biggest cancer research meeting and discuss a surprising twist with novel weight loss medicines.

For more on what we cover, here’s the story on Stimwave; here’s the latest on Ozempic; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

