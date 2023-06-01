Republicans want to crack down on pricey health regulations, but there are major loopholes

WASHINGTON — At first glance, the debt ceiling deal that Republicans struck with the White House seems to significantly rein in the Biden administration’s ability to pursue big-ticket health care policy.

It includes a provision that would force federal agencies to find ways to offset the cost of any new regulations they create related to programs that cost more than $1 billion. Health regulations can be especially expensive, so Republicans are selling it as a way to limit the agencies’ power to spend.

advertisement

But budget experts and former HHS officials who spoke with STAT said the change wouldn’t actually matter all that much.