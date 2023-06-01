Eric Lefkofsky, Tempus’ founder and CEO, founded the company after watching his wife’s treatment for breast cancer.

Tempus launches an AI ‘assistant’ for thousands of oncologists

Tempus, a company that combines DNA sequencing for cancer with artificial intelligence, said Thursday that it is launching a voice-and-text assistant called Tempus One that will give physicians much easier access to patient data.

The AI assistant is being launched ahead of the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology in Chicago.

Eric Lefkofsky, Tempus’ founder and CEO, told STAT Tempus will be rolling the product, called Tempus One, out to the 6,000 doctors that prescribe its diagnostic tests for treating cancer patients.