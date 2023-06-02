 Skip to Main Content
Novartis drug reduces breast cancer recurrence, but experts may debate results

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper June 2, 2023

Ruby Wallau for STAT

Kisqali, a breast cancer pill made by Novartis, reduced the risk of recurrence of the most common type of early breast cancer by 25% in a key trial, researchers said Friday.

The findings will likely lead to regulatory approvals and broader use of the medicine, which could represent a financial windfall for Novartis. The company has forecast that the new market for the medicine could reach $3 billion. That could set up a marketing battle with Eli Lilly, which makes a similar product called Verzenio, as well as a continuing loss of share for Pfizer’s Ibrance.

“It’s good news in the sense that this is the most common type of breast cancer,” said Harold Burstein, a breast cancer oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Center.

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Recommended Stories