 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Targeted drug greatly slows progression of a brain cancer

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper June 4, 2023

Reprints
Adobe

CHICAGO — An experimental drug dramatically slowed the growth of glioma, a type of brain cancer, if the tumor carried a specific type of genetic alteration, researchers said Sunday, potentially sparing patients exposure to radiation and chemotherapy.

The drug, vorasidenib, is made by Servier Pharmaceuticals, a privately held drugmaker based in France. The results were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

advertisement

Vorasidenib decreased the growth of grade 2 glioma tumors by 61%, meaning that it slowed the time it took tumors to be classified as progressing, or grow by more than a third. Progression took 11.1 months for those who took a placebo, and increased to 27.7 months for those who took vorasidenib.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Arthur Ashe and AIDS: Did the public have the…
Arthur Ashe and AIDS: Did the public have the right to know his diagnosis?
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns…
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns to Boston
‘Extraordinary’ survival data for lung cancer patients is seen…
‘Extraordinary’ survival data for lung cancer patients is seen as boost for AstraZeneca drug
ImmunoGen drug prolongs survival of women with advanced ovarian…
ImmunoGen drug prolongs survival of women with advanced ovarian cancer

Recommended Stories