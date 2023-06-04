 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

ImmunoGen drug prolongs survival of women with advanced ovarian cancer

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein June 4, 2023

Reprints
micrograph of papillary serous ovarian adenocarcinoma – coverage from STAT
Ovarian cancer cells Adobe

CHICAGO — An antibody that delivers chemotherapy directly to tumor cells extended the lives of women with a form of advanced ovarian cancer in a large study, researchers reported Sunday.

The drug, called Elahere, is made by the biotech company ImmunoGen. It was granted conditional approval in the U.S. last November based on preliminary evidence showing it shrank tumors. The new findings demonstrating prolonged survival will likely lead to a final approval and broader use by physicians who treat women with ovarian cancer, experts said.

advertisement

In the study, participants treated with the drug lived for a median of 16.5 months compared to just under 13 months for participants treated with standard chemotherapy. Statistically, Elahere reduced the risk of death by 33%. The drug also shrank tumors and delayed disease progression.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
‘Three Identical Strangers’: It’s not too late to address…
‘Three Identical Strangers’: It’s not too late to address the ethical violations
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns…
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns to Boston
‘Extraordinary’ survival data for lung cancer patients is seen…
‘Extraordinary’ survival data for lung cancer patients is seen as boost for AstraZeneca drug
Targeted drug greatly slows progression of a brain cancer
Targeted drug greatly slows progression of a brain cancer

Recommended Stories