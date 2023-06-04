ImmunoGen drug prolongs survival of women with advanced ovarian cancer

CHICAGO — An antibody that delivers chemotherapy directly to tumor cells extended the lives of women with a form of advanced ovarian cancer in a large study, researchers reported Sunday.

The drug, called Elahere, is made by the biotech company ImmunoGen. It was granted conditional approval in the U.S. last November based on preliminary evidence showing it shrank tumors. The new findings demonstrating prolonged survival will likely lead to a final approval and broader use by physicians who treat women with ovarian cancer, experts said.

advertisement

In the study, participants treated with the drug lived for a median of 16.5 months compared to just under 13 months for participants treated with standard chemotherapy. Statistically, Elahere reduced the risk of death by 33%. The drug also shrank tumors and delayed disease progression.