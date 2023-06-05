Carbon Health is already using AI to write patient records

SAN FRANCISCO — Primary care tech startup Carbon Health is using artificial intelligence to listen in on patient appointments and automatically write up near-complete notes within minutes, directly in its own electronic health record software.

Carbon — which has raised about $750 million in venture funding, including $100 million earlier this year — has been developing the AI-based health record software over the past few months and began using it on patients last month. About 200 of its 600 clinicians are already using it during in-person and virtual appointments, and Carbon is onboarding about 25 additional clinicians each day, executives told STAT. The company is hopeful that the technology could cut its own costs internally, and also become a product Carbon can sell to other provider groups.

The speedy rollout hints at health tech companies’ impatience to squeeze cost and time savings out of large language models and generative AI — even when the technology is evolving in real time. The stakes for doing so, or not doing so, are higher as venture dollars dwindle and competition heats up between new, tech-driven providers desperate to attract new patients.