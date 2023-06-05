 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
Pharmalot
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Bellerophon Therapeutics trial fails despite innovative digital endpoint

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar June 5, 2023

Reprints
Illustration of injured lungs on digital background.
ADOBE, Alex Hogan/STAT

In an important reminder that plugging digital tools into a clinical trial will not magically solve problems, Bellerophon Therapeutics announced Monday it would abandon a study of its treatment for pulmonary fibrosis after patients in a Phase 3 trial using a digital endpoint showed no improvement.

Bellerophon’s study, which the New Jersey-based company boasted was the first pivotal trial to use a Food and Drug Administration-endorsed endpoint using wearable data, was closely watched by larger biotech and pharma companies keen to incorporate technology into their clinical trials. Its INOpulse treatment — inhaled nitric oxide delivered through a cannula — was poised to be the first drug approved using a digital biomarker.

advertisement

But things didn’t go as planned, and the company, whose market value was hovering just above $70 million after the close on Friday, will abandon the study following the topline results.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers ratcheted up profits…
How Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers ratcheted up profits in 2022
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns…
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns to Boston
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
Carbon Health is already using AI to write patient…
Carbon Health is already using AI to write patient records
Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca lung cancer drug halves death risk; 400…
Pharmalittle: AstraZeneca lung cancer drug halves death risk; 400 Grail patients incorrectly told they may have…
To push antibiotic makers to be more green, a…
To push antibiotic makers to be more green, a new system will certify manufacturing practices

Recommended Stories