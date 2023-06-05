 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Gilead’s CAR-T therapy prolongs survival in key blood cancer trial

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein June 5, 2023

Reprints
Gilead office remdesivir
Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA

CHICAGO — Yescarta, the CAR-T therapy made by the Kite unit of Gilead Sciences, prolonged the lives of patients with large B-cell lymphoma by 27% compared to standard treatment in a long-running clinical trial, researchers reported Monday.

Proving a meaningful survival benefit for patients with a type of blood cancer represents another milestone for CAR-T therapy, which involves extracting white blood cells from a patient and genetically modifying them to attack cancer. Yescarta is the first CAR-T to do it in randomized study, which could help Gilead grow sales and extend its lead over competing cell therapies.

advertisement

For nearly 30 years, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant have been the standard treatments for people with large B-cell lymphoma that returns after initial, or first-line, treatment. But only about half of patients are eligible for this so-called second-line approach, and 20% are cured.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Carbon Health is already using AI to write patient…
Carbon Health is already using AI to write patient records
How Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers ratcheted up profits…
How Blue Cross Blue Shield insurers ratcheted up profits in 2022
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns…
Biotechs face challenges as the industry’s annual bash returns to Boston
FDA oncology head wants advisory panels to keep voting…
FDA oncology head wants advisory panels to keep voting on new drugs
UnitedHealth starts bidding war with $3.3 billion offer for…
UnitedHealth starts bidding war with $3.3 billion offer for Amedisys
Ted Love, BIO’s first Black board chair, aims to…
Ted Love, BIO’s first Black board chair, aims to rehab biotech’s image in Washington

Recommended Stories