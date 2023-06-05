 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
STAT+
Color Code

Listen: For Long Island mothers, community efforts address ‘an injustice made purposefully invisible’

  • Nicholas St. Fleur

By Nicholas St. Fleur June 5, 2023

Reprints

In the third episode of “Color Code,” we take a look at efforts on Long Island to address racial disparities in maternal and infant mortality. In the U.S., Black women are three times more likely than white women to die as a result of childbirth. Black babies also have an infant mortality rate that is twice as high as it is for white babies.

Headlines about Black infant mortality rates on Long Island collected by Martine Hackett from the local newspaper Newsday. Courtesy Martine Hackett

We hear again from Martine Hackett, a suburban public health expert at Hofstra University on Long Island. She tells us about why she founded Birth Justice Warriors, which works to reduce maternal and infant mortality on Long Island. She views infant mortality as a sort of canary in the coal mine that indicates the overall health of a community. On Long Island, the infant mortality rate for white babies is about 2 deaths per 1,000 live births. However, for Black babies, the rate is much higher, at about 8 to 9 deaths per 1,000 live births.

advertisement

Martine Hackett studied headlines in Newsday to better understand the historical disparities between Black and white infant deaths on Long Island. Courtesy Martine Hackett

We also speak with Jose Seng, a community health worker with Harmony Healthcare, a network of local health centers across Long Island. The organization recently received a nearly $4 million grant to provide care and services to pregnant people in parts of Nassau County that have higher rates of maternal mortality. We join him as he provides help and resources to a client, Marcia, who recently gave birth and is navigating the challenges of new motherhood.

You can subscribe to “Color Code” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and elsewhere. New episodes will be released every other Monday.

A transcript of this episode is available here

advertisement

To read more on some of the topics discussed in this episode:

  • Maternal Deaths Rose Dramatically During Pandemic, CDC Study Shows, U.S. News
  • Newsday op-ed by Martine Hackett on maternal and infant mortality: Vestiges of racism still linger
  • Martine Hackett’s Birth Justice Warriors
  • Nassau nonprofit to use $3.9M grant to target maternal mortality, Newsday
  • Report cites stubborn gaps between races in health care outcomes, Newsday
  • Task force’s mission: Reduce black infant and maternal mortality rates, Newsday
  • Maternity care ‘deserts’ on the rise across the U.S., report finds, STAT
  • The Perinatal and Infant Community Health Collaboratives (PICHC) Initiative
  • The New York state Maternal and Infant Community Health Collaborative (MICHC) Initiative

This podcast was made possible with support from the Commonwealth Fund.

About the Author Reprints

Nicholas St. Fleur

Nicholas St. Fleur

General Assignment Reporter, Associate Editorial Director of Events

Nicholas St. Fleur covers the intersection of race, medicine, and the life sciences.

Tags

He Jiankui, embryo editing, CCR5, the London patient, and…
He Jiankui, embryo editing, CCR5, the London patient, and jumping to conclusions
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Studies show top surgery is safe for fat patients,…
Studies show top surgery is safe for fat patients, but some surgeons still mandate weight loss
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because…
Black men were likely underdiagnosed with lung problems because of bias in software, study suggests
Insurance alone didn’t guarantee adherence to Ozempic, study finds
Insurance alone didn’t guarantee adherence to Ozempic, study finds

Recommended Stories