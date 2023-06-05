 Skip to Main Content
Ted Love, BIO’s first Black board chair, aims to rehab biotech’s image in Washington

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 5, 2023

Ted Love, the CEO of Global Blood Therapeutics smiles at a camera – coverage from STAT
Global Blood Therapeutics CEO Ted Love Courtesy of Global Blood Therapeutics

WASHINGTON — Ted Love has pretty much done everything there is to do in biotech.

He’s worked for tiny startups and mega corporations. He sold his latest company to Pfizer for $5 billion amid an industry downturn. And now, he’s taking on a new challenge by becoming the chair of the board of the largest biotechnology lobby, BIO.

He hopes to use his experience across the drug development process to improve the biotech industry’s reputation in Washington, following a bruising lobbying fight the industry lost when Democrats gave Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, and the organization’s messy separation from its former CEO last year.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

