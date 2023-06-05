 Skip to Main Content
UnitedHealth starts bidding war with $3.3 billion offer for Amedisys

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman June 5, 2023

Exterior photo of UnitedHealth Group building
UnitedHealth Group is attempting to buy Amedisys for $3.3 billion. Courtesy UnitedHealth Group

There’s now a two-party showdown for one of the largest home health companies in the country.

UnitedHealth Group and its Optum division on Monday formally proposed to buy Amedisys for $100 per share, or about $3.3 billion.

The offer comes a few weeks after Option Care Health proposed a $3.6 billion takeover. However, Option Care’s deal is an all-stock transaction, whereas UnitedHealth would pay all cash — a potentially more attractive offer for Amedisys shareholders who want a more immediate payout that isn’t tied to the unpredictability of another company’s stock price. Option Care’s offer is technically worth closer to $2.8 billion now, due to the drop in Option Care’s stock price since the merger was announced. Amedisys is recommending shareholders vote in favor of the deal with Option Care.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT.

