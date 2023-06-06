 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

The woman behind AstraZeneca’s cancer winning streak

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper June 6, 2023

Reprints
Susan Galbraith of AstraZeneca gestures while speaking
“Seeing a drug emerge is one of the most exciting things that you can do,” said Susan Galbraith, head of AstraZeneca's oncology research and development. Marie Miller for STAT

CHICAGO — It was the kind of moment scientists who develop new medicines wait their entire careers to experience. On Sunday, thousands of oncologists applauded after researchers presented data on AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso. When given after surgery to the right lung cancer patients, selected using genetic tests, it cut the death rate in half.

Benjamin J. Solomon of the Peter MacCallum Cancer Center, called to the stage at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual conference, said the result “opens up a new chapter for precision medicine with targeted therapy in early stage non-small cell lung cancer.”

advertisement

Susan Galbraith, who heads AstraZeneca’s oncology research and development, was watching from the audience. “It was a great day,” she said.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify…
Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify life sciences
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Biotech’s trade secrets face growing threat from foreign influences,…
Biotech’s trade secrets face growing threat from foreign influences, science leaders warn
Biogen board and C-suite are in step as they…
Biogen board and C-suite are in step as they eye M&A opportunities, new CEO says
‘Tantamount to extortion’: Merck sues U.S. government over Medicare…
‘Tantamount to extortion’: Merck sues U.S. government over Medicare negotiation program

Recommended Stories