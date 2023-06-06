 Skip to Main Content
Biogen board and C-suite are in step as they eye M&A opportunities, new CEO says

  Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis June 6, 2023

Chris Viehbacher was appointed Biogen CEO in November 2022. Michel Euler/AP

BOSTON — As Biogen’s new CEO Chris Viehbacher pores over Biogen’s books and scouts out M&A deals, he may have one advantage his predecessor didn’t: a good relationship with his board of directors.

Investors have expressed hope over the last several years that Biogen would make more acquisition deals, but it’s been a point of contention within the company. Biogen’s last chief executive, Michel Vounatsos, and his business development team put together proposals for several deals, but were often stymied by dueling factions on the board of directors, STAT reported last year.

But Viehbacher has inherited a different board: In March, the company announced that Caroline Dorsa would take over as board chair from Stelios Papadopoulos.

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

