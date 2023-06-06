Biogen board and C-suite are in step as they eye M&A opportunities, new CEO says

BOSTON — As Biogen’s new CEO Chris Viehbacher pores over Biogen’s books and scouts out M&A deals, he may have one advantage his predecessor didn’t: a good relationship with his board of directors.

Investors have expressed hope over the last several years that Biogen would make more acquisition deals, but it’s been a point of contention within the company. Biogen’s last chief executive, Michel Vounatsos, and his business development team put together proposals for several deals, but were often stymied by dueling factions on the board of directors, STAT reported last year.

But Viehbacher has inherited a different board: In March, the company announced that Caroline Dorsa would take over as board chair from Stelios Papadopoulos.