 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Biotech’s trade secrets face growing threat from foreign influences, science leaders warn

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen June 6, 2023

Reprints
BIO 2023 Option 1
The convention floor at this year's BIO conference in Boston. Jonathan Wosen for STAT

BOSTON — While most panel discussions at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization’s international convention tend to be heavy on jargon and light on urgency, a conversation on Tuesday about the growing threat foreign influences pose to the industry’s trade secrets could not have been more direct.

“It’s really easy to wake up one morning and realize that you might actually be an industrial spy for a foreign government,” said Allen Phelps, CEO of IPTalons, a research security service provider. “Despite what you see in the movies, it is not somebody walking in and saying, ‘Do you want to spy for me?’ It is, ‘Let’s start a company together.’”

advertisement

Phelps joined experts from the federal government and academia on a panel that delivered a clear-cut message to the industry: Foreign influences pose a significant, growing threat to the early-stage work that goes into developing new treatments, diagnostics, and devices. It’s a topic that has garnered increasing attention in recent years, and one that has raised thorny questions about the balance between conducting open, collaborative science and protecting intellectual property.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

‘We don’t agree’ on drug pricing policy, FDA chief…
‘We don’t agree’ on drug pricing policy, FDA chief tells biotech leaders
What does generative AI mean for health care? We…
What does generative AI mean for health care? We asked the experts
How a 3D-printed graft could speed healing of ruptured…
How a 3D-printed graft could speed healing of ruptured eardrums
After gene therapy deaths, Astellas brings in potentially safer…
After gene therapy deaths, Astellas brings in potentially safer treatment for muscle disorder
Democrats blast Biden administration over Alzheimer’s drug plans
Democrats blast Biden administration over Alzheimer’s drug plans
‘We don’t agree’ on drug pricing policy, FDA chief…
‘We don’t agree’ on drug pricing policy, FDA chief tells biotech leaders

Recommended Stories