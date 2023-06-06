 Skip to Main Content
More than 200 FDA staffers have retired in less than a year

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson June 6, 2023

The FDA building -- First Opinion coverage from STAT
More than 230 people have retired from the FDA since Oct. 1. It's part of a bigger wave of exits.

WASHINGTON — More than 230 people have retired from the Food and Drug Administration since Oct. 1, Chief of Staff Julie Tierney said Monday.

It’s part of a bigger wave of exits: In total, 634 employees have left the agency, which has a staff of about 18,000 people. There are about 2,000 vacancies at the FDA, which is a normal level at an agency that has for a long time struggled to hire and keep employees who can make bigger salaries in the private sector.

The departures come as Congress continues to raise questions about a host of controversies centered on the FDA’s regulatory efforts, including the way it scrutinizes drugmakers who utilize the so-called accelerated approval process, its handling of last year’s infant formula shortage, and the way it regulates vape makers and the tobacco industry.

Recommended Stories