STAT+

Medicare taps acting official to head up its new drug price negotiations

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 6, 2023

A phone screen shows a logo of Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

WASHINGTON — Medicare has chosen a Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation official to temporarily lead its implementation of Democrats’ drug pricing law, a document obtained by STAT shows.

The agency, which told Congress it intends to hire 95 full-time staff to implement drug pricing policies, has slowly staffed up over the past 10 months. The summer will be pivotal for Medicare, as it is set to announce the first drugs selected for Medicare’s drug price negotiation program by Sept. 1.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

