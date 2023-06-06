 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
Pharmalot
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Novocure’s electric fields device prolongs survival in lung cancer, but doubts remain

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein June 6, 2023

Reprints
A person puts on a patch that creates electric field – coverage from STAT
The Optune device creates an electrical field tuned to interfere with cell division of tumor cells. Courtesy of Novocure

CHICAGO — A medical device made by Novocure that creates electric fields in the lungs via wearable skin patches extended the survival of patients with lung cancer in a clinical trial, researchers reported Monday.

The findings could lead to a new approval for the device, called Optune, beyond its current marketing clearance to treat a type of brain cancer. Delivering additional sales, however, could be a significant challenge.

advertisement

Novocure’s study achieved its primary goal and showed a survival benefit for patients with lung cancer that progressed following initial chemotherapy. But those data don’t fit the current medical practice for patients with lung cancer because nearly 70% of study participants didn’t receive initial treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor such as Merck’s Keytruda, which has come to dominate current therapy.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify…
Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify life sciences
New guidelines on severe brain injury complicate already difficult…
New guidelines on severe brain injury complicate already difficult decisions
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
FDA will allow troubled chemotherapy maker to resume distribution…
FDA will allow troubled chemotherapy maker to resume distribution of cancer drugs in short supply
How a digital biomarker study failed, Apple’s health updates,…
How a digital biomarker study failed, Apple’s health updates, and Carbon’s AI-driven EHR
Biotech’s trade secrets face growing threat from foreign influences,…
Biotech’s trade secrets face growing threat from foreign influences, science leaders warn

Recommended Stories