 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
Pharmalot
STAT+
Boddities

Watch: Why do we get seasonal allergies?

  • Theresa Gaffney

By Theresa Gaffney June 6, 2023

Reprints
STAT

There’s nothing better than a beautiful spring day after a long, cold winter. But there’s nothing worse than having that day ruined by the sneezing, sniffling, and itching that come with seasonal allergies.

Scientists don’t actually completely understand why we get seasonal allergies. The best estimation is that they’re an immune response to toxins in the natural environment that pollen also happens to trigger. That immune response begins with the production of IgE antibodies to combat the pollen. The antibodies link up with mast cells, and together they’re a ticking time bomb. When more allergens come along, they activate all those horrible symptoms.

advertisement

In the new episode of “Boddities,” we dive into how this response happens, and what you can do about it to ease the symptoms and enjoy the season.

Watch other “Boddities” episodes:

Related: Watch: Episode 6: What happens to the brain when we get scared?

Related: Watch: Episode 4: Why do our ears pop?

Related: Episode 5: Why do bright lights make us see spots?

About the Author Reprints

Theresa Gaffney

Theresa Gaffney

Reporter & Podcast Producer

Theresa Gaffney is a reporter and podcast producer at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify…
Academia’s postdoc system is teetering, imperiling efforts to diversify life sciences
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
FDA oncology head wants advisory panels to keep voting…
FDA oncology head wants advisory panels to keep voting on new drugs
‘We arguably saved their lives’: Newborn DNA-sequencing reveals elevated…
‘We arguably saved their lives’: Newborn DNA-sequencing reveals elevated cancer risks for parents
Akero’s NASH drug combined with Ozempic cut liver fat…
Akero’s NASH drug combined with Ozempic cut liver fat in small study
For many who use power wheelchairs, CMS decision just…
For many who use power wheelchairs, CMS decision just made seat elevation much less expensive

Recommended Stories