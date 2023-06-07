Akili Interactive releases video game treatment for adult ADHD with no prescription required

Following positive top-line data released in May, Akili Interactive announced it will release its video game treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder to adults who want to use it.

EndeavorOTC, an adult version of Akili’s Food and Drug Administration-cleared video game for children, is now live in the Apple App Store and can be accessed without a consultation with a doctor or a prescription. Akili plans to submit the app for FDA clearance at a later date and is launching it now under an April 2020 FDA enforcement policy released in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Under the policy, companies were allowed to launch digital treatments for certain psychiatric conditions without seeking clearance from the agency. Following the end of the official public health emergency last month, the policy will be lifted in November, affording Akili a limited window to experiment with the product in the real world ahead of its FDA submission.

In particular, Akili is still debating whether to ultimately submit the app for clearance as a prescription app, or to submit it for clearance as an over-the-counter treatment. The company will also be testing multiple prices randomized to different users to see what people are willing to pay, as well as testing monthly and longer subscriptions. Shortly after launch, the application showed $29 for a monthly subscription, $50 for a subscription billed every two moths, and $99 for a year of access. But those prices could change for different users.

The experimentation points to an openness to exploring alternative business models for different products. Akili CEO Eddie Martucci told STAT that while it was necessary to have a prescription product for young people whose caregivers want to ensure that a treatment is trustworthy, Akili’s research suggests that “the majority of adults with ADHD say they would prefer not to have to wait to talk to their own doctor” to receive treatment.

With reimbursement lagging, most of Akili’s sales to date have been paid out of pocket. Martucci said that despite the company’s focus on prescription apps, it’s open to pursuing the most appropriate strategy for each of its pediatric, adolescent, and adult products. That might mean selling directly to consumers who are ready to pay full price.

“As a business, we always want to have destiny in our own hands, which means growing each of these independent markets in the best way we think is possible independent of outside stakeholders,” he said.

The potential market is tremendous as more adults seek treatment for ADHD with stimulants and might be open to non-drug alternatives. And the top-line data the company released last month showed a positive impact on focus: 83% of participants who completed the final assessment reported improvement from baseline on the Test of Variables of Attention — Attention Comparison Score.

According to the FDA’s transition plans, companies that released products under the 2020 enforcement policy for mental health apps will need to submit their products for FDA clearance and have those applications officially accepted by early November.