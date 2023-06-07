Buoyed by cancer advances, new ASCO president also stresses honest prognosis

CHICAGO — As a busy weekend at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting wound down, Lynn Schuchter accepted a gavel from Eric P. Winer, cueing the start of her one-year term as the society’s president.

Come Monday, the first official day of her presidency, Schuchter was looking ahead to her year as president. She was also still energized from the plenary session the day before — which Schuchter said was one of the best she’d ever seen.

advertisement

Schuchter, whose clinical research is focused on the development of new treatments for patients with melanoma, is the Madlyn and Leonard Abramson Professor of Clinical Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania, where she also served as chief of the hematology-oncology division before taking on the role of president.