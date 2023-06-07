With digital therapeutics businesses flailing, the industry descends on D.C. to make the case for coverage

This week, the leading advocacy group for digital therapeutics companies is gathering the industry’s leaders for what might look like an ordinary conference. But before the panels, the coffee breaks, and the fireside chats kick off, they’re conducting a lobbying blitz.

A top priority at the Digital Therapeutics Alliance’s first summit is to advance the industry’s marquee bill, the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act. Throughout the week, DTA members will have dozens of meetings on Capitol Hill they hope will rally more support for legislation that would compel Medicare to create a way to pay for software-based medical treatments cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a step proponents argue is essential for the treatments to reach more patients.

Products that stand to benefit from the legislation include apps that aid the treatment of substance use disorder and insomnia, software that helps people manage panic disorder, and a virtual reality treatment for chronic lower back pain. The conference will feature aides for members of Congress and representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, FDA, the National Institutes of Health, and other federal agencies.