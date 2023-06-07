 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

With digital therapeutics businesses flailing, the industry descends on D.C. to make the case for coverage

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar June 7, 2023

Reprints
exterior of U.S. Capitol with blue sky and a reflection of the scene underneath – health tech coverage from STAT
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

This week, the leading advocacy group for digital therapeutics companies is gathering the industry’s leaders for what might look like an ordinary conference. But before the panels, the coffee breaks, and the fireside chats kick off, they’re conducting a lobbying blitz.

A top priority at the Digital Therapeutics Alliance’s first summit is to advance the industry’s marquee bill, the Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act. Throughout the week, DTA members will have dozens of meetings on Capitol Hill they hope will rally more support for legislation that would compel Medicare to create a way to pay for software-based medical treatments cleared by the Food and Drug Administration — a step proponents argue is essential for the treatments to reach more patients.

advertisement

Products that stand to benefit from the legislation include apps that aid the treatment of substance use disorder and insomnia, software that helps people manage panic disorder, and a virtual reality treatment for chronic lower back pain. The conference will feature aides for members of Congress and representatives from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, FDA, the National Institutes of Health, and other federal agencies.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging…
Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging in mice and monkeys
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects —…
The Canada wildfires are exposing the harmful effects — and health inequities — of air pollution
After missing vaccine glory in pandemic, GSK looks to…
After missing vaccine glory in pandemic, GSK looks to dominate other diseases
Listen: Merck v. USA, the best of ASCO, and…
Listen: Merck v. USA, the best of ASCO, and Leqembi at the FDA
Top Senate Republican signals interest in site-neutral reform for…
Top Senate Republican signals interest in site-neutral reform for hospitals
Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging…
Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging in mice and monkeys

Recommended Stories