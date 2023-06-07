 Skip to Main Content
Sen. Cassidy wants to put a stop to FDA delays in drug review process

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson June 7, 2023

Sen. Bill Cassidy gestures with both hands – politics coverage from STAT
Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy Joe Raedle/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) is looking into ways to speed up the Food and Drug Administration’s process for reviewing new drugs.

“We’re at the reallllly early stages, like ‘can we talk about it?’ sort of thing,” the ranking Senate health committee Republican said about his potential interest in putting a stop to the FDA’s tactic for extending drug review deadlines.

At issue are the product review deadlines that the FDA must meet in return for receiving industry user fees. The industries that the FDA regulates fund more than 45% of the agency’s budget.

John Wilkerson

