Google strikes deal with Mayo Clinic to comb patient records using generative AI

  Casey Ross

By Casey Ross June 7, 2023

Patient Google
ADOBE, Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

Google will embed its generative AI technology into computer systems at Mayo Clinic and other health systems to make it easier to search vast repositories of patient data and automate administrative tasks, the organizations said Wednesday.

The technology is designed to function like a super-charged Google search for health records, allowing hospitals to find and link information about patients to improve care and research. Google said it has configured its generative AI tools, which can be used to create conversational chatbots, to comply with the federal privacy law known as HIPAA.

The rapid-fire effort to deploy the technology comes amid increasing competition with Microsoft and other large companies vying for business from health care organizations eager to use a more powerful form of AI. It remains to be seen whether the technology will produce enough benefits to justify the costs of using it.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

Recommended Stories