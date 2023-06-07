‘We don’t agree’ on drug pricing policy, FDA chief tells biotech leaders

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf (shown last year) expressed support for new drug pricing rules at the BIO conference this week.

BOSTON — The drug industry has spent the past year speaking against new mechanisms that could limit how much governments or insurers pay for certain new medicines. Robert Califf, the Food and Drug Administration chief, walked on stage Wednesday and told a crowd of biotech leaders that drug costs needed fixing.

“We don’t agree,” said Califf, referring to a conversation he had backstage with Ted Love, the new chair of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. “I think the prices of drugs are too high in the U.S.”

advertisement

Califf has an apparent habit of walking into industry meetings and saying precisely what that industry doesn’t want to hear. He also spent much of his career working on new ways of generating decisive evidence for therapies and other medical interventions.