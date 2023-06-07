 Skip to Main Content
While other states, countries have biotech envy, Massachusetts can’t find enough workers

By Robert Weisman — Boston GlobeJune 7, 2023

Jonathan Wosen for STAT

While other states and nations came to the global BIO 2023 convention in Boston this week on the hunt for investors and companies to grow their biotech sectors, Massachusetts has a different problem: It can’t find enough workers to fill positions.

For the second straight day, the state’s focus at the BIO podiums and the convention’s Massachusetts pavilion Tuesday was on recruiting employees for a rapidly expanding industry, as Governor Maura Healey announced new workforce initiatives and promised to “lengthen Massachusetts’ lead” in life sciences.

There are currently more than 750 openings listed on the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council’s jobs board, but industry officials say that number greatly understates the demand for employees — especially lab and production workers — faced by more than 1,000 biotechs now operating in the state.

Robert Weisman — Boston Globe

