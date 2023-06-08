Top Senate Republican signals interest in site-neutral reform for hospitals

WASHINGTON — A top Senate Republican signaled his interest in pursuing hospital payment reform to ensure Medicare is paying the same price for services, regardless of where they are provided. The comments are one of the first indications that House Republicans’ interest in reforming hospital payments could have any momentum in the upper chamber.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, expressed openness to the policy in a hearing on consolidation in health care on Thursday. The panel has jurisdiction over the Medicare program.