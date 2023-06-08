 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

After gene therapy deaths, Astellas brings in potentially safer treatment for muscle disorder

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast June 8, 2023

Reprints
Three DNA helices on greyish blue background – biotech coverage from STAT
Adobe

Astellas Pharma said Thursday it will license and develop a new gene therapy for a devastating muscle disorder, after four boys died in a clinical trial testing an earlier treatment.

The hope is that the new therapy will allow researchers to treat the disease, known as X-linked myotubular myopathy, or XLMTM, with much lower doses of the viruses used to shuttle genes into patients’ cells. In theory that should minimize the risk of severe side effects.

advertisement

“The lower the dose we give, the lower the risk is going to be,” said Alan Beggs, the Boston Children’s Hospital researcher who helped develop the earlier treatment and is a scientific co-founder of the startup behind the new drug.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How a now-retracted study got published in the first…
How a now-retracted study got published in the first place, leading to a $3.8 million NIH…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained…
How Tennessee is creating new opportunities for doctors trained outside the U.S.
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Trailing other sickle cell drug makers, Editas still sees…
Trailing other sickle cell drug makers, Editas still sees opportunity for its CRISPR therapy
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review Alzheimer’s treatment; FDA advisers…
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review Alzheimer’s treatment; FDA advisers back approval of RSV drug for children

Recommended Stories