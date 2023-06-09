Why we created a chatbot to help people at risk for eating disorders

In May, a National Public Radio story asked, “Can a chatbot help people with eating disorders as well as another human?”

It focused on a chatbot that we developed to prevent eating disorders and help people with body image concerns and who are otherwise not likely to have access to other resources. We’ve committed our careers to increasing detection of eating disorders and access to care, and we received research funding from the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) to create and evaluate a chatbot called Tessa in hopes of preventing eating disorders and helping to address the problem that once individuals develop eating disorders, less than 20% ever receive any care.

The NPR story and coverage that followed led to a tremendous backlash for a couple of reasons. Some of those reasons are fair and are related to a technical problem — more on that in a minute.

But more importantly, the response seemed to suggest that bringing tech into preventing and treating eating disorders at all is dangerous and wrong. We understand why people want a human touch on these sensitive issues. In a perfect world, everyone could reach a qualified person to help them find help, and then actually have access to help from a highly trained human specialist. But it’s naïve to think that there are enough people out there to offer intervention to everyone who needs it.

Eating disorders affect up to 10% of individuals in their lifetimes and are the second most deadly of all psychiatric illnesses. Eating disorders affect people of all genders, races, ethnicities, socioeconomic statuses, and body sizes and shapes. That includes those who live in rural areas, those who are food insecure — just about anyone. The cost of eating disorders to society is also staggering: $65 billion in the U.S. in 2018-2019 alone. Of course, treating eating disorders is important, but preventing them may be considered even more crucial, since they can be chronic and resistant to treatment once established.

So over six years ago, we worked with NEDA, the largest nonprofit organization in the U.S. dedicated to eating disorders, to launch a research-backed screen on their website that individuals could use to see if they are at risk for or might have an eating disorder. More than 1 million respondents have taken the screen to date, and as other research has found, most people who screen positive for an eating disorder have never received treatment. Furthermore, about 10% of those who take the screen are at risk for but don’t yet have an eating disorder. Helping these individuals address their concerns about their weight and shape, without losing weight, is a major focus of our work.

More than 20 years ago, our team developed and tested a web-based eating disorders prevention program that offered some guidance from a human supporter. Our research showed that the program was effective and well-received by users, but given the lack of resources and funding for eating disorder prevention, we began to look for a way to provide the program such that anyone who wanted access could use it and decided a chatbot might be a solution. The idea was that the chatbot could deliver the core content from our team’s effective web-based eating disorders prevention program in an engaging format — in bite-sized bits of information, showing up right in individuals’ text messages, with infographics, emojis, and the warm, casual language we have all come to expect in our texts — and mimic some aspects of support from a human coach.

In other words, even though the chatbot was a robot, we thought it could provide some of that motivation, feedback, and support that humans had in our earlier work and maybe even deliver our effective content in a way that would make people want to engage. And actually, other work has shown that some individuals may even be more open and honest with a chatbot because it is not a human and because of the anonymity it can provide. Some people may not yet be ready to talk about these issues with a real person, and that is OK.

We received a competitive research grant to develop and evaluate the chatbot, Tessa, five years ago.

We want to be clear: Despite some of the media that has been put out there, the chatbot we developed and evaluated is not related to ChatGPT. In fact, it’s not primarily AI-based. Instead, it’s a rule-based chatbot, which means that its responses are limited and based on decision trees. It can’t go off the rails or “learn” to teach people to have an eating disorder. It was developed by our team — licensed psychologists and psychiatrists with years of experience working with this population. It delivers a cognitive-behavioral-based program in a series of 10-minute conversations, designed to help users challenge unrealistic body ideals, engage in more healthful eating patterns, and learn more adaptive coping strategies.

Tessa was carefully created over the course of more than a year, and our team painstakingly reviewed thousands of lines of conversation from hundreds of users, to make iterative improvements. By the end, we were pretty pleased — we’d essentially taken our years of clinical experience and turned it into an automated conversation to help individuals with their body image that could be scaled infinitely. Sure, it wasn’t perfect — which the chatbot readily admits at the beginning of any conversation — but it was a good start.

And so we recruited 700 women who were already at high risk for the onset of an eating disorder and randomized them to either receive the chatbot or to the control condition, where we gave them access to the chatbot after the study. What we found was that those who got access to the chatbot right away (that is, during the actual study period) had greater reductions in their concerns about their weight and shape, and they even sustained these changes up to six months out from receiving the chatbot. We also found indication that the chatbot may even reduce risk of eating disorder onset.

Tessa started to seem all the more vital once Covid began. Eating disorders have skyrocketed in the pandemic. Disruptions in routine, increased anxiety and depression, social isolation — these are all factors that can set the stage for an eating disorder, especially in those who are already vulnerable. Access to care is far worse than it was pre-Covid.

So in February 2022, NEDA and Cass, the company that hosted Tessa, actually made the chatbot publicly available, just one month after we published about it in the peer-reviewed literature. In the year-plus since the chatbot was made available on NEDA’s website, thousands have used it and found it to be helpful. It’s most popular in the evening hours, and one-third use it on the weekend, when traditional sources of help are typically not available.

But things haven’t gone as we had hoped. There have been two problems: one with the actual deployment, and one with the media coverage.

Unfortunately, unbeknownst to us, Cass rolled out an AI component to its chatbots and that included Tessa, as the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. With this, like any AI program, users could receive erroneous and even harmful information. Some individuals apparently received messages from the AI program encouraging dieting. As researchers and clinicians who have devoted our careers to helping individuals with eating disorders, we could not have been more disappointed and upset to hear this, as Tessa was designed to discourage dieting. We created the chatbot precisely to help prevent the onset of eating disorders, not to spur them.

But the media coverage also got several things wrong, particularly when outlets began running headlines like “Chatbot to replace human staffers at the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline.”

While it is true that NEDA made the difficult decision to close its helpline after almost 25 years of service to the community, Tessa was never intended to replace the helpline or to help people who currently are in the throes of an eating disorder. Right now, it’s delivering tools to try to prevent the onset of eating disorders, providing individuals with new strategies to manage their concerns about their body and address their eating — something that is otherwise not available and a service that people could previously be directed to by helpline volunteers as a way to get some help.

While we see potential for the development and evaluation of chatbot modules to help individuals with eating disorders too, the intention has never been to replace therapists. It’s about helping individuals while they are trying to find care, or perhaps providing an adjunct to the work they are doing in therapy, or just reducing their suffering if other treatment is something they cannot or are not interested in accessing at that moment. The media has unfortunately muddled these important distinctions.

In particular, one thing that the coverage has been missing is a grim fact: We will never have enough trained therapists to meet the demand for eating disorder treatment. That makes prevention all the more critical. We have a tool that we have shown can help reduce body image concerns. We need a large range of options available to people. For some, even many, especially those who’ve never gotten any help, maybe a chatbot is a helpful first step.

We want to assure the community that much thought and countless hours have been put into the development and evaluation of these services that were never designed to replace humans, just to help them and reduce their suffering. We also realize that Tessa is not perfect, and the community has given us some good ideas as to how to make it better. For that, we are grateful. Because those with eating disorders are the most important voices here.

Ellen Fitzsimmons-Craft is an associate professor of psychiatry at Washington University School of Medicine and licensed psychologist. C. Barr Taylor is a professor (emeritus) at Stanford University. Neither have any commercial interest in Tessa.