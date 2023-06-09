 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
STAT+
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

‘Stung’ by Pear’s bankruptcy, a state Medicaid program pauses on digital therapeutics

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar June 9, 2023

Reprints
three businessman minifigures stand on red stocks charts – coverage from STAT
Adobe

WASHINGTON — After getting burned by the high-profile implosion of a digital health company, a senior official at Oklahoma’s Medicaid program said the state would be hesitant to buy into similar products again.

“I don’t want to say we’re not receptive,” Terry Cothran, the senior pharmacy director at Oklahoma Health Care Authority said at the Digital Therapeutics Alliance’s summit this week. “We’re just very, very cautious. It would be hard for me to convince my leadership to take that leap again so soon.”

advertisement

In 2022, Oklahoma announced it had entered into a value-based agreement to offer Pear Therapeutics’ app-based treatments for substance use disorder and opioid use disorder to Medicaid enrollees. Cothran explained that under the deal, Oklahoma made an upfront payment for the products, called reSET and reSET-O, and would “measure hospital and ER visits on the back end” with the understanding that Pear would reimburse the state if the products didn’t save money.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

How a now-retracted study got published in the first…
How a now-retracted study got published in the first place, leading to a $3.8 million NIH…
Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging…
Study finds supplements of amino acid taurine slow aging in mice and monkeys
Why we created a chatbot to help people at…
Why we created a chatbot to help people at risk for eating disorders
Trailing other sickle cell drug makers, Editas still sees…
Trailing other sickle cell drug makers, Editas still sees opportunity for its CRISPR therapy
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review Alzheimer’s treatment; FDA advisers…
Pharmalittle: FDA panel to review Alzheimer’s treatment; FDA advisers back approval of RSV drug for children

Recommended Stories