STAT Virtual Event – Decoding Clinical Trials: How to Spot and Avoid Clinical Trial Risk

By STAT StaffJune 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: A livestream of the event will be embedded below on Monday, June 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Running a successful clinical trial is as much about execution as science, as companies and researchers must nail operational details from picking the right trial sites to ensuring patients remain in the study. How can you tell which studies are best positioned to end on time with high-quality data?

We’ll discuss the practical factors that add risk to clinical trials and how top biopharma companies get studies over the finish line.

Speakers:

  • Ken Getz, executive director and professor, Tufts CSDD; founder and board chair, CISCRP
  • Frank S. David, M.D., Ph.D., managing director, Pharmagellan (moderator)

STAT Staff

