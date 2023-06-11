 Skip to Main Content
Kura Oncology highlights leukemia remission data as it enrolls larger trial

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph June 11, 2023

histopathology from patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
A bone marrow specimen extracted from a patient diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. CDC

FRANKFURT, Germany — A genetically targeted cancer drug from Kura Oncology has helped put more patients’ advanced leukemias into remission, according to updated results from an ongoing clinical trial presented Sunday.

Based on data through April 12, seven of the 20 patients who received a daily dose of 600 milligrams of the company’s drug saw their cancer go into complete remission, a rate of 35%, according to findings presented here at the European Hematology Association’s annual meeting. The median duration of response for patients was 8.2 months.

Patients in the study had tried a median of three prior leukemia treatments. 

