Novartis to buy Chinook Therapeutics, developer of kidney disease therapies, in $3.2 billion deal

  Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph June 12, 2023

Adobe

LONDON — Novartis said on Monday it would purchase Chinook Therapeutics for $3.2 billion upfront, picking up two drugs for a chronic kidney disease that are in late-stage clinical trials. 

The transaction values Seattle-based Chinook at $40 a share, compared to Friday’s closing price of under $24. The agreement includes another $300 million if certain regulatory milestones are reached. 

The acquisition, which adds to a steady return for biopharma deals this year, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. 

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Recommended Stories