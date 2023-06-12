Novartis to buy Chinook Therapeutics, developer of kidney disease therapies, in $3.2 billion deal

LONDON — Novartis said on Monday it would purchase Chinook Therapeutics for $3.2 billion upfront, picking up two drugs for a chronic kidney disease that are in late-stage clinical trials.
The transaction values Seattle-based Chinook at $40 a share, compared to Friday’s closing price of under $24. The agreement includes another $300 million if certain regulatory milestones are reached.
The acquisition, which adds to a steady return for biopharma deals this year, is expected to close in the second half of 2023.
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment