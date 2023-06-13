 Skip to Main Content
Exclusive
Biotech executive nominated to Biogen board is mother of director's child, records show

  Damian Garde
  Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde and Adam Feuerstein June 13, 2023

2020 Biogen
Steven Senn/AP

Biogen, a biotech giant plagued by years of boardroom strife, said late Monday that the longtime and polarizing director Alex Denner would step down from its board, sending a signal to investors that the company’s fractious recent history might be coming to a close.

What Biogen didn’t disclose is that its nominee to replace Denner on the board, Susan Langer, is Denner’s live-in romantic partner and the mother of his child, born in November, according to court records obtained by STAT. Denner is in the middle of a protracted divorce from his wife of nearly 25 years, with whom he has two teenage sons — a bitter legal fight in which his extramarital relationship with Langer is a contentious issue, according to the records.

Biogen spokesperson Jack Cox said the company knew about the relationship between Denner and Langer. He also confirmed that Denner nominated Langer to Biogen’s board but declined to comment on the company’s vetting process and whether it planned to disclose the relationship to shareholders before they vote on Langer’s candidacy later this month. Biogen also omitted mention of the relationship from Langer’s biography in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday morning.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT's national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

