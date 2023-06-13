 Skip to Main Content
Transplant patients say new Medicare guidance puts their donated organs at risk

  Elaine Chen

By Elaine Chen June 13, 2023

Portrait of Margaret Gamble in her home -- health coverage from STAT
“I'm just baffled that we’re being denied access to science that is available to help us,” said Margaret Gamble, a kidney transplant patient. Nora Williams for STAT

Margaret Gamble was supposed to receive a blood test in the mail in May. It’s a regularly scheduled test to check if her kidney — the second she’s received in a transplant — has been damaged in any way.

Her kidney needs to be constantly monitored since it’s vulnerable to infections or, critically, rejection by her immune system.

But Gamble’s test never came. Her doctor told her there’s been a billing issue with her Medicare insurance, and so now she’s waiting, not knowing how her kidney is doing and if she could be in danger of losing it.

Gamble, a 70-year-old resident of West Columbia, S.C., can’t undergo a biopsy of her kidney, which is the traditional way of monitoring transplants, since she’s on blood thinners and is at heightened risk of bleeding. And because she’s already had two kidney transplants, her body has developed antibodies that would make it difficult for her to get a third donated kidney.

That means if she loses this kidney, she’d likely have to go on dialysis for the rest of her life.

Elaine Chen

Elaine Chen

Cardiovascular Disease Reporter

Elaine Chen is a cardiovascular disease reporter at STAT, covering all aspects of heart and metabolic conditions including diabetes and obesity.

