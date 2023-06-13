Moving past regulatory obstacles, Protagonist Therapeutics looks to pivotal trial for its rare blood disorder therapy

FRANKFURT, Germany — Protagonist Therapeutics has run into some speed bumps as it’s developed its medicine for a rare blood cancer characterized by the overproduction of red blood cells.

In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration put studies of the drug, rusfertide, on hold after a mouse study raised concerns about skin malignancies (the hold was lifted quickly, after less than a month). Then last year, citing concerns about malignancies, the FDA yanked the therapy’s “breakthrough” designation, which can expedite a medicine’s review.

But the therapy received some primetime attention here at the European Hematology Association’s annual meeting over the weekend. In presentations at a press briefing and at a session for late-breaking studies, researchers outlined what they portrayed as promising Phase 2 results indicating rusfertide helped stabilize red blood cells at healthier levels and improved patients’ symptoms, including fatigue and brain fog. A Phase 3 trial of rusfertide is ongoing.