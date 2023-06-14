 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Insurance
STAT+

Health insurance stocks tumble after UnitedHealth says Medicare enrollees are getting more care

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman June 14, 2023

Reprints
United Healthcare correspondence — health insurance coverage from STAT
Elise Amendola/AP

A top executive at UnitedHealth Group said Tuesday that the health insurance and services conglomerate has noticed “a meaningfully higher number” of outpatient visits among Medicare patients in the second quarter of this year.

The trend indicates a lot of older adults are getting care they had previously put off, which would eat into insurers’ earnings.

advertisement

Speaking at a health care conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, UnitedHealth CFO John Rex said the company has recorded “strong outpatient care activity” throughout April, May, and the early part of June. A vast majority of the care has come from Medicare enrollees who are getting hip and knee replacements and heart procedures in outpatient clinics, he said. UnitedHealth is one of the country’s largest health insurance companies, and also owns a major chain of ambulatory surgery centers. Those outpatient centers are seeing “strong volumes,” according to Rex.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

How I’m helping companies think through whether they should…
How I’m helping companies think through whether they should cover GLP-1s like Ozempic for employees
Muzzled for years, vindicated MIT professor says fraud investigation…
Muzzled for years, vindicated MIT professor says fraud investigation into his lab did lasting damage
USDA to push food producers to substantiate claims that…
USDA to push food producers to substantiate claims that animals are raised without antibiotics
Pharmalittle: PBMs are targeted in yet another congressional bill;…
Pharmalittle: PBMs are targeted in yet another congressional bill; access to new Alzheimer’s drug may not…
Instead of credible data, PDS Biotech delivers ‘results might…
Instead of credible data, PDS Biotech delivers ‘results might get better, later’ promises
How I’m helping companies think through whether they should…
How I’m helping companies think through whether they should cover GLP-1s like Ozempic for employees

Recommended Stories