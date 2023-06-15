 Skip to Main Content
Listen: Biogen’s messy board, Laronde’s data problem, & the downside of a boom

  • Damian Garde
  • Meg Tirrell
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Damian Garde , Meg Tirrell and Adam Feuerstein June 15, 2023

Sammy Kimball for STAT

Can unicorns survive without data? Did biotech get over its skis? And what is going on at Biogen?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Our colleague Allison DeAngelis joins us to share her reporting on how the handsomely funded Laronde Therapeutics, billed as “Moderna 2.0,” ran into behind-the-scenes problems with its scientific data. We also discuss how Biogen’s boardroom scandal has roiled a company that was supposed to be entering a new era.

For more on what we cover, here’s the Laronde story; here’s the latest on Biogen; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

Be sure to sign up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — topics to cover, guests to invite, vocal tics to cease — you can email [email protected].

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Meg Tirrell

Meg Tirrell

Co-host "The Readout LOUD," CNN medical correspondent

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

