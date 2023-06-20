 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Exact Sciences touts accuracy of updated Cologuard cancer test, but experts want more data

  • Jonathan Wosen

By Jonathan Wosen June 20, 2023

Reprints
Theran Myers, senior director of the clinical laboratory at Exact Sciences Corp., at work in the company's headquarters. -- biotech coverage from STAT
Theran Myers, senior director of the clinical laboratory at Exact Sciences Corp., at work in the company's headquarters in Madison, Wis. Business Wire

An updated version of Exact Sciences’ stool-based colorectal cancer screening test detected cancer accurately in a massive study, triggering fewer false alarms than its current product, the company announced Tuesday. While the biotech plans to use the data to apply for regulatory approval, cancer specialists say they’ll need to see more details before concluding the new test is a real and meaningful improvement over the current one.

The results come from a 20,000-person study of a new version of the company’s Cologuard test, which detects molecular markers of cancer in patients’ feces. Participants in the trial, dubbed Blue-C, received either the updated Cologuard test or a so-called fecal immunochemical test, or FIT, which detects blood in stool. The new Cologuard test correctly detected cancer 94% of the time, and it correctly returned a negative result 91% of the time, test characteristics known as sensitivity and specificity, respectively.

advertisement

A 2013 trial of the first iteration of Cologuard, known as DeeP-C, showed the test is 92% sensitive and 87% specific. Put differently, Cologuard returned false positive results 13% of the time in the earlier study among people who don’t have cancerous cells or cells that show early signs of transforming into cancer, compared to a 9% false positive rate with this next version of the test.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Jonathan Wosen

Jonathan Wosen

West Coast Biotech & Life Sciences Reporter

Jonathan Wosen is STAT’s West Coast biotech & life sciences reporter.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Pregnancy-related death, like Tori Bowie’s, is a far too…
Pregnancy-related death, like Tori Bowie’s, is a far too common occurrence among Black women
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
New DNA test aims to make cervical cancer screening…
New DNA test aims to make cervical cancer screening more accessible in low-income countries
PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation…
PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation program
STAT Virtual Event: The Next Frontier of Drug Pricing…
STAT Virtual Event: The Next Frontier of Drug Pricing Reform
Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk sues spas, clinics over compounded Wegovy;…
Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk sues spas, clinics over compounded Wegovy; top lobbyist leaves PhRMA

Recommended Stories