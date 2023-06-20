Top federal lobbyist at PhRMA leaves

WASHINGTON — The top federal lobbyist for the brand drug lobby PhRMA is leaving, two drug industry lobbyists and one health care lobbyist told STAT on Tuesday.

Anne Esposito, who was the trade group’s senior vice president for federal advocacy, played an important role in shaping PhRMA’s lobbying strategy over her three and a half years at the organization.

A PhRMA spokesperson confirmed that Esposito announced her departure, and said that she will stay on through the end of July. Michael Woody, who is currently PhRMA’s vice president of federal advocacy, will be Esposito’s interim replacement.