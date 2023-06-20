 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Exclusive
STAT+

Top federal lobbyist at PhRMA leaves

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 20, 2023

Reprints
The Capitol Rotunda is reflected in water -- health policy coverage for STAT
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The top federal lobbyist for the brand drug lobby PhRMA is leaving, two drug industry lobbyists and one health care lobbyist told STAT on Tuesday.

Anne Esposito, who was the trade group’s senior vice president for federal advocacy, played an important role in shaping PhRMA’s lobbying strategy over her three and a half years at the organization.

advertisement

A PhRMA spokesperson confirmed that Esposito announced her departure, and said that she will stay on through the end of July. Michael Woody, who is currently PhRMA’s vice president of federal advocacy, will be Esposito’s interim replacement.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Cancer drug shortages should have patients rioting in the…
Cancer drug shortages should have patients rioting in the streets
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Exact Sciences touts accuracy of updated Cologuard cancer test,…
Exact Sciences touts accuracy of updated Cologuard cancer test, but experts want more data
Novo Nordisk sues spas and clinics for selling versions…
Novo Nordisk sues spas and clinics for selling versions of Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss
National panel dismisses calls for broader suicide risk screening
National panel dismisses calls for broader suicide risk screening

Recommended Stories