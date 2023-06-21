 Skip to Main Content
One of biotech’s biggest financiers launches small-molecule startup, in spite of IRA’s looming shadow

By Allison DeAngelis June 21, 2023

Cheng Xu (left), a research associate at Empress Therapeutics, and Nathaniel Mahieu, a senior scientist at the company, generate novel small molecule compounds from chemistry encoded in DNA. Courtesy Empress Therapeutics

It’s been nearly a year since Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, raising a chorus of drug executive and investor complaints that it would decimate the development of small-molecule medicines. After all, it opens the door for Medicare to negotiate the price of small-molecule drugs after nine years on the market (as opposed to 13 years for biologic drugs like vaccines, cell therapies, or gene therapies).

But the law hasn’t brought a total halt to all such drug development — at least, not yet.

advertisement

On Wednesday, Flagship Pioneering, the venture creation firm behind Moderna and Laronde that manages more than $14 billion in outside capital, launched a new startup called Empress Therapeutics that is focused solely on small-molecule drugs.

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

