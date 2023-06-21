Drug middlemen catch flak at another congressional hearing

House lawmakers are worried about consolidation in the hospital and insurance industries.

Drug middlemen once again were on the hot seat at a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

The hearing by the House Education and Workforce health subcommittee was about consolidation in the hospital and health insurance sectors. No hospital or insurance company representatives testified, but JC Scott, president of the pharmacy benefit manager lobbying group Pharmaceutical Care Management Association was tapped as a witness.

advertisement

None of the other witnesses were sympathetic to the PBM industry. Even the sole PBM executive on the panel made clear at the outset that his nonprofit PBM is not a member of the PBM trade group.