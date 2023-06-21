PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation program

PhRMA is suing the Biden administration over its new Medicare drug price negotiation program.

WASHINGTON — After losing the drug pricing fight on Capitol Hill, PhRMA is taking its battle to the courts.

The pharmaceutical industry’s biggest lobbying group on Wednesday filed a long-expected lawsuit challenging Democrats’ drug pricing law that allowed Medicare to start negotiating prices for certain medicines.

PhRMA joins a growing club of companies and trades challenging the law. Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, and the Chamber of Commerce have already filed similar suits in different courts.