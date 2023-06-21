 Skip to Main Content
PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation program

  Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs June 21, 2023

HHS 2020
PhRMA is suing the Biden administration over its new Medicare drug price negotiation program.

WASHINGTON — After losing the drug pricing fight on Capitol Hill, PhRMA is taking its battle to the courts.

The pharmaceutical industry’s biggest lobbying group on Wednesday filed a long-expected lawsuit challenging Democrats’ drug pricing law that allowed Medicare to start negotiating prices for certain medicines.

PhRMA joins a growing club of companies and trades challenging the law. Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, and the Chamber of Commerce have already filed similar suits in different courts.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

