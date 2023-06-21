 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
First Opinion Podcast

Listen: How to save PrEP access — and even expand it

  • Torie Bosch

By Torie Bosch June 21, 2023

Reprints
First Opinion Podcast

Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers are required to cover all costs associated with preventive care — including PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylactic treatment for HIV. But now all preventive care coverage is under threat, thanks to a lawsuit filed by employers who believe they shouldn’t be required to pay for care that violates their religious beliefs.

While coverage for PrEP access is largely unchanged as the court case makes its way through the legal system, Richard Hughes IV, a partner with the law firm Epstein Becker Green, says that protecting the status quo isn’t enough. For instance, currently you have to jump through extra hoops to get long-acting injectable PrEP covered by insurance.

advertisement

But Hughes has a better idea for how to not only protect but also expand access to PrEP.

On this episode of the “First Opinion Podcast,” I spoke to Hughes about his proposal, why access to PrEP has never been what it should be, the Supreme Court’s current approach to health care, and more.

“If a provider has a bad experience with a previous patient experiencing non-coverage, they might say to the next patient, ‘Well, I’m not sure this is going to be covered.’ And that can be really discouraging,” Hughes said. “What we really need to create that clarity for patients is for this law to be upheld, for the recommendations to be clear, and for providers to have the assurance that they will be covered by payers.”

advertisement

Our conversation was based on his recent First Opinion op-ed, “How to protect PrEP coverage, no matter what happens in Braidwood v. Becerra.”

Be sure to sign up for the weekly “First Opinion Podcast” on Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.

And if you have any feedback for us — First Opinion authors to feature on the podcast, kudos, or darts — email us at [email protected] and please put “podcast” in the subject line.

About the Author Reprints

Torie Bosch

Torie Bosch

Editor, First Opinion

Torie Bosch is the First Opinion editor at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
5 to watch: Tech startups trying to solve health…
5 to watch: Tech startups trying to solve health care’s staffing crisis
Fentanyl isn’t just causing overdoses. It’s making it harder…
Fentanyl isn’t just causing overdoses. It’s making it harder to start addiction treatment
Pregnancy-related death, like Tori Bowie’s, is a far too…
Pregnancy-related death, like Tori Bowie’s, is a far too common occurrence among Black women
Novo Nordisk sues spas and clinics for selling versions…
Novo Nordisk sues spas and clinics for selling versions of Wegovy and Ozempic for weight loss
Bloated patient records are filled with false information, thanks…
Bloated patient records are filled with false information, thanks to copy-paste

Recommended Stories