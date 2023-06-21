STAT Virtual Event: The Next Frontier of Drug Pricing Reform

Editor’s note: A recording of the event is embedded below.
Pharmacy benefit managers are intermediaries that are supposed to negotiate lower drug costs. But does the system work for patients? And how can we fix it when it doesn’t?
Part 1:
- Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, former chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees; president pro tempore emeritus
- Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent, STAT (moderator)
Part 2:
- Alex Oshmyansky, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and founder, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
- Ed Silverman, Pharmalot columnist, senior writer, STAT (moderator)
Create a display name to comment
This name will appear with your comment