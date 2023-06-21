 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Video Chat

STAT Virtual Event: The Next Frontier of Drug Pricing Reform

  • Ed Silverman
  • Rachel Cohrs

By Ed Silverman and Rachel Cohrs June 21, 2023

Reprints

Editor’s note: A recording of the event is embedded below.

Pharmacy benefit managers are intermediaries that are supposed to negotiate lower drug costs. But does the system work for patients? And how can we fix it when it doesn’t?

advertisement

Part 1: 

  • Sen. Chuck Grassley, (R-Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, former chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees; president pro tempore emeritus
  • Rachel Cohrs, Washington correspondent, STAT (moderator)

Part 2: 

  • Alex Oshmyansky, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and founder, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
  • Ed Silverman, Pharmalot columnist, senior writer, STAT (moderator)

621_VirtualEvent_Sponsor Logo

About the Authors Reprints

Ed Silverman

Ed Silverman

Pharmalot Columnist, Senior Writer

Ed Silverman covers the pharmaceutical industry.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
Correcting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine ‘facts’
New DNA test aims to make cervical cancer screening…
New DNA test aims to make cervical cancer screening more accessible in low-income countries
PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation…
PhRMA sues Biden administration over Medicare drug price negotiation program
Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk sues spas, clinics over compounded Wegovy;…
Pharmalittle: Novo Nordisk sues spas, clinics over compounded Wegovy; top lobbyist leaves PhRMA
‘I’m Not Crazy, I’m Sick’: A film dives deep…
‘I’m Not Crazy, I’m Sick’: A film dives deep into chronic Lyme disease

Recommended Stories