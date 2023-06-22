Congress explores changes to the way Medicare pays doctors

Congress is taking early steps towards changing the way Medicare pays physicians.

At a hearing Thursday, lawmakers in both parties talked about overhauling a 2015 law that aimed to shift physicians toward so-called value based payment models, rather than the traditional fee-for-service system.

advertisement

Even the biggest advocates of the 2015 law, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, or MACRA, were bashing the failure of the system. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas) was the lead Republican sponsor on the package, but 7 years later, he agreed it is not solving the problems it was meant to address.