STAT+

Congress explores changes to the way Medicare pays doctors

  • Brittany Trang

By Brittany Trang June 22, 2023

Michael Burgess -- health policy coverage from STAT
Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas. Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

Congress is taking early steps towards changing the way Medicare pays physicians.

At a hearing Thursday, lawmakers in both parties talked about overhauling a 2015 law that aimed to shift physicians toward so-called value based payment models, rather than the traditional fee-for-service system.

Even the biggest advocates of the 2015 law, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, or MACRA, were bashing the failure of the system. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas) was the lead Republican sponsor on the package, but 7 years later, he agreed it is not solving the problems it was meant to address.

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

