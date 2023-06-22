Congress explores changes to the way Medicare pays doctors

Congress is taking early steps towards changing the way Medicare pays physicians.
At a hearing Thursday, lawmakers in both parties talked about overhauling a 2015 law that aimed to shift physicians toward so-called value based payment models, rather than the traditional fee-for-service system.
Even the biggest advocates of the 2015 law, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, or MACRA, were bashing the failure of the system. Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas) was the lead Republican sponsor on the package, but 7 years later, he agreed it is not solving the problems it was meant to address.
